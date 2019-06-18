Alanna Nicole Partin’s arraignment hearing in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon didn’t include any disturbances, said Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon.
Partin, 38, of Sweet Home, appeared in person after 10 percent was posted of her combined $30,000 bail in three Linn County cases earlier on Tuesday.
Yon added that deputies restrained Partin during her court appearance on Monday afternoon after she made a movement, specifically a gesture at defense attorney Keith Rohrbough, who was sitting next to her.
“I thought the deputies handled themselves very appropriately,” Yon added.
Partin repeatedly told Deslman that he had no jurisdiction or authority over her on Monday, and her behavior escalated, becoming more belligerent as the hearing progressed.
On Tuesday, Partin was charged with felony attempt to elude, interfering with a police officer, criminal driving while suspended or revoked for an incident on April 14, as well as two counts of failure to appear; criminal driving while suspended or revoked and resisting arrest for an incident that occurred on April 20, along with one count of failure to appear; and criminal driving while suspended or revoked for an incident on Jan. 5, along with three counts of failure to appear.
The next hearing in her Linn County cases was scheduled for July 15.
In Benton County, Partin faces an open case where she is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, interfering with a police office, unlawful possession of a firearm and failure to carry or present a driver’s license. Those crimes allegedly occurred in November.