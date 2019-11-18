Alanna Partin was back in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday for arraignment on six separate cases, including four new counts of failure to appear in prior cases as well as fresh charges that include three felony counts.
The 39-year-old Sweet Home resident had already accumulated multiple failure to appear citations in three criminal cases dating back to January, and now she has been charged with an additional count of the same offense in all three.
The underlying charges in those cases include one felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer as well as misdemeanor counts of criminal driving while suspended or revoked, interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest. Partin has pleaded not guilty to those allegations.
Also on Monday, Partin was arraigned in three new cases. The first involves a misdemeanor charge of criminal driving while suspended or revoked; the second involves a felony charge of failure to appear; and the third involves felony charges of strangulation and unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor charges of menacing and harassment.
Partin also faces two open criminal cases in Benton County Circuit Court.
The first stems from a November 2018 arrest in which she was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, interfering with a peace officer, unlawful possession of a firearm and failure to carry or present a driver’s license. In July of this year she was charged with a single felony count of failure to appear in court.
In previous court appearances in both counties, Partin has challenged the legal system’s authority, claiming that she is a business entity registered with the state of Minnesota.
On Monday, appearing by video from the Linn County Jail, she presented a variation of that argument to Linn County Circuit Judge Michael Wynhausen.
“My true name is Nicholas Jon Partin,” she said.
According to records on file with the state, Nicholas Jon Partin was granted a legal name change to Alanna Nicole Partin in 2014 by the Clackamas County Circuit Court. In the initial court filing, Partin described herself as "a transgender male to female."
Partin said Monday that the judgement in that case was a mistake that she has been trying to correct for years.
Although no formal pleas were entered during the arraignment, Partin disputed some of the charges against her, claiming that she was the victim in the strangulation and menacing case and that the latest charge of criminal driving while suspended was an abuse of authority by a law enforcement officer.
Deputy Linn County District Attorney Conor McCahill asked Wynhausen to impose a total of $250,000 security in the six pending cases.
“Defendant has what I can only describe as an outright defiance to the idea that the court has any authority over her,” he told the judge.
After a protracted exchange with Partin, Wynhausen set bail at $80,000.
Partin’s next scheduled appearance in Linn County Circuit Court is at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 2. Defense attorney Ed Talmadge is representing her.