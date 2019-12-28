Part 1 of 2: Truck crashes slightly declining across Oregon as inspectors aim to teach, not punish

Between 2015 and 2018, ODOT data shows there were 5,934 truck crashes. That’s an average of four crashes a day. The highest annual total during that period, 1,608 crashes, came in 2017 when a January blizzard buried and closed roads across the state.

Truck drivers were at fault in 50% of crashes while mechanical issues with the truck were at fault in just 2% of cases, state data shows.

That means 2,849 crashes were caused by outside factors such as other drivers or brutal weather conditions. ODOT uses police reports to establish where to place fault. Police put the blame on drivers for a number of reasons, but at the top of the list are speeding, failing to remain in their own lane, following too closely, improperly changing lanes and failing to pay attention.

ODOT won’t release numbers for 2019 until all investigations are finalized to determine fault, but the agency does report its year-to-date numbers to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration halfway through the year.

According to federal data, there were 858 truck crashes in Oregon as of June 30, with 23 fatalities and 289 injuries. The early numbers are on track to meet or slightly exceed Oregon’s average over the previous five years.