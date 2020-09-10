Part of Highway 226 closed near Lyons

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Albany-Lyons Highway, state route 226, is closed between West McCully Mountain Drive and Highway 22 due to wildfire hazards, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced on Thursday.

Vehicles can leave Lyons but are not allowed to enter.

ODOT and law enforcement officials are urging motorists to avoid closure areas and respect the boundaries.

Conditions are changing quickly. Check TripCheck.com or call 511 for current road conditions and closures.

