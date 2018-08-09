Timber-Linn Memorial Park will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, to accommodate this year’s Northwest Art & Air Festival activities.
Portions of the park will remain closed through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, to allow for event clean-up.
The balloon launch field between Blue Ox Road and the softball fields will be unavailable except by written permission of the director of Parks & Recreation. This closure includes the open field between Dogwood Avenue and Cox Creek at the north end of the park.
The dog park will be closed from noon Friday, Aug. 24 until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26. Signs are posted at the park to inform users of the temporary closure.
The dog park is adjacent to the main stage of the Oregon Amphitheater, where the headline concert occurs on Saturday evening. This year’s concert features the Goo Goo Dolls.
The Northwest Art & Air Festival includes hot air balloon launches at dawn every day; a balloon night glow on Friday; more than 70 Northwest artists with their crafts for show and sale; food; a wine and microbrew garden; live music; Family Zone; classic car show; free Young Eagles flights for kids; and aircraft displays and other activities at Albany Municipal Airport.
Most of Timber-Linn Memorial Park is used for the festival, which is held every year in August.
For information contact Albany Parks & Recreation at 541-917-7777 or visit www.nwartandair.org.
