Albany Parks & Recreation invites children ages 2 to 12 to a day of Fun in the Gym, from 10 a.m. to noon on three Saturdays through March at three neighborhood schools.
Fun in the Gym activities, sponsored by Takena Kiwanis, will include creative crafts, interactive games and more.
Fun in the Gym will take place at the following locations:
• Jan. 12: "Winter Wonderland," Sunrise Elementary School, 720 19th Ave., SE
• February 9: "Happy Hearts," Liberty Elementary, 2345 Liberty St. SW.
• March 2: "Shamrock Shenanigans," Takena Elementary School, 1210 12th Ave. SW.
Non-perishable food items and hygiene products will be collected for families in need. For more information, call 541-917-777 or visit www.albanyparksandrecreation.org.