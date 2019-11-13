There is no parking problem in downtown Albany. That’s the verdict that came down Wednesday from a consultant hired by the city to study the issue.
Rick Williams of Rick Williams Consulting of Portland, gave a presentation to the Central Albany Revitalization Agency board that outlined parking availability in downtown Albany, which was described as adequate.
During peak hours, 11 a.m. to noon, only 42% of on street parking and 47% of off street parking was occupied. On the first day of the city’s seasonal farmer’s market, held on a Saturday, just 30% of on-street and 21% of off-street parking was occupied during the peak hour.
“There is no significant parking problem,” Williams said.
And while the parking spots may be technically empty, it doesn’t mean those same spaces are available for parking. Some parking spots are limited to use for certain businesses or at certain hours. However, Williams said metered parking was sufficient because most people stayed in downtown for less than two hours at a time and did not run over the allotted parking time.
The report, available on the city’s website, detailed possible future steps the city could take but CARA member and City Councilor Rich Kellum cautioned the board on Wednesday.
“This isn’t the body that would make a decision,” he said. “We cannot be here as the city council.”
The city council would approve any future plans for parking structures and the means by which the city finances those projects. However, Williams did not advocate for a parking structure on Wednesday.
“We don’t start with ‘build a garage,’” he said. “ We start with, ‘If you were to build a garage, what is to be in place?’”
Williams suggested the city move to update its meter system, publish an annual parking report and routinely collect parking data.
Wednesday’s meeting served as an informational session and no recommendations were made by CARA.