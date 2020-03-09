Parking ban floated near Signs of Victory

Albany will limit parking near a local homeless shelter in an attempt to limit calls into law enforcement from local businesses.
Albany Code Enforcement Officer Kris Schendel went before the City Council on Monday to request that the city issue parking permits, essentially restricting parking in the area around Signs of Victory.
Parking would be limited in the area including on Montgomery Street from 11th to 13th Avenue, on 13th Avenue from Jackson Street to Industrial Way and on Industrial Way from 13th Avenue to Queen Avenue.
The issue first came before the council last year when local businesses in the area complained of multiple calls to the police over lewd behavior in the area that included people running naked up and down the street. Customers, they said, had found needles in the street and there were routinely fist fights that required police intervention.
"Are we kicking the can down the road?" Councilor Rich Kellum asked, suggesting that unhoused people reportedly causing the issue would simply move onto adjacent yards and neighborhoods.
According to Schendel, the population would disperse rather than congregate in neighborhoods because services did not exist in neighborhoods the way they do in the area surrounding Signs of Victory.
Mayor Sharon Konopa said she had personally seen motorhomes parked in the area that were serving as housing for individuals.
You have free articles remaining.
"I think we need to be sending a message that you're not going to be sleeping in our public streets," she said. She went on to note that the individuals actually utilizing the shelter rather than loitering in the area were not necessarily the problem.
Councilor Bessie Johnson asked if the city wouldn't rather people sleep in cars and motor homes than on the streets.
Schendel clarified that it was not where the individuals slept but rather the issues caused by their presence that was the issue, citing multiple disturbances to local businesses in the area.
Councilor Bill Coburn agreed that people may move into nearby neighborhoods but contended an earlier suggestion to sunset the permit area was possible. If the council chose to sunset the rule, it could be re-evaluated after a certain time period and re-authorized. Schendel requested one year; the council suggested three to six months.
"I don't have a solution and neither does anyone else or Portland or Seattle, so it's worth a try," Coburn said.
Under the proposed parking ban, businesses would receive one permit per employee and additional permits for visitors.
The issue will come back before the board on Wednesday for approval.
The Council is expected to hear the issue again at its Wednesday meeting.