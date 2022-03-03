Parenting class to focus on raising proud, confident, healthy Black children

Parents of Black children are invited to join a free, virtual 15-week class series, “Effective Black Parenting: Raising Proud, Confident and Healthy African American Children,” set for Tuesdays, March 16 through June 23.

From 5 to 7 p.m., participants will learn basic parenting skills from the history and perspective of African American culture. Skills are taught through African proverbs to show the relationship of parenting skills through the view and wisdom of African ancestors.

“Effective Black Parenting” supports families raising Black children or children of African descent, including bi/multiracial Black households, white parents or caregivers raising Black children in foster care settings and adoptive families.

Topics will include:

Effective family communication.

Understanding how parenting techniques are passed down from generation to generation.

Creating a structure for learning and self-esteem.

Developing positive discipline techniques.

Families in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties with children of any age are invited to attend these classes. Gift cards will be offered as incentive for participation, and iPads and hotspots are available for loan.

To register, call Pollywog at 541-497-4358. The class is sponsored by Parenting Success Network and Samaritan Health Services.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0