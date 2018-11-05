Law enforcement officials can't tell you exactly where they will be, exactly when they will be there, or exactly what they'll be doing, to provide security for the Linn County Veterans Day Parade.
Rest assured, however, they will be present and on the watch for anything that might put people visiting the 67th annual event at risk.
That's the word from the Albany Police Department and the Oregon National Guard, both of which will be working with the Transportation Security Administration — an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security — to cover the Nov. 10 parade.
Agencies are well aware people might be jittery over fatal shootings at a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh, mail bombs sent to public figures and other highly publicized events recently that involved threats or acts of public harm. While they won't give details, representatives say they'll be on the lookout for any trouble in Albany even before the parade's 11 a.m. start.
The Guard will have members of the 102nd Civil Support team on hand to provide crowd and security support, said Maj. Stephen Bomar, public affairs officer.
"They'll probably see somebody walking around with a dog," he said.
The dogs are TSA dogs used to detect explosives, and this will be at least the fourth year they've been attending the Albany parade, said Albany Police Department Lt. Travis Giboney.
Giboney, who has been with the Albany Police Department since 1989, said police have been present during every parade he's ever seen. Until recent years, however, they were manning intersections or working traffic.
"Only in the last few years we've started stepping up other parts of security," he said. "Basically we’ve got SWAT people nearby, ready."
Neither agency would say whether any trouble is expected, just that they are ready if something were to happen.
The National Guard's Civil Support Team has at its disposal identification and detection equipment for several possible threats, including chemical, biological, nuclear or air contamination hazards.
Bomar did not say what, if anything, the team will bring to Albany or how it might deploy its resources. But he said he wants to reassure people that trained Guard members will be on hand, both with the team and as part of the parade, and all will be ready to help if any emergency situation occurs.
"We're always ready to respond," he said.