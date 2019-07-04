In the vanguard of this year’s All-American, Everyone-Can-Join, Fabulous, Fantastic, Fourth of July Parade was a banner that proclaimed this was the 31st annual edition.
Like everything else about this delightfully quirky Corvallis tradition, even the official banner is just a little bit off-center.
Lori Rentz, who founded the parade when her children were little as a patriotic family jaunt around Central Park (and who still marches every year dressed as the Statue of Liberty), insists that it started in 1990, which would make this the 30th year.
Steven Black, who took over as parade director so many years ago he can’t quite remember when, didn’t waste much time worrying over the exact date of the event’s founding.
“It doesn’t really matter,” he said Thursday morning as he tried to impose some sort of order on parade participants lining up on Southwest Eighth Street with the 10 a.m. start time fast approaching. Then he raised his voice and called out to the ragtag group, “We’re going to sing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner,’ and then we go!”
Ninety-two-year-old World War II veteran Bob LeBlanc, leaning on a cane for support, uncorked a surprisingly strong singing voice to lead the crowd in a chorus of the national anthem. He had plenty of vocal support from this year’s “designated diva,” 13-year-old Jazzy Ritter.
And with that, the whole ungainly mass of humanity lurched into motion. An estimated 800 participants walked, pedaled, drove and rode east on Monroe Avenue to the riverfront, then south on First and Second streets to the skate park, covering a little less than a mile in a little under half an hour.
Right behind the banner came a gaggle of kids and parents, some dressed in superhero costumes or decked out in patriotic red, white and blue. They walked, rode bikes, pushed scooters or rode in wagons, smiling and waving to parade-watcher on the sidewalk as they passed.
One little girl wore a black-and-white-striped dress with fairy wings and a unicorn horn on her head, and another child was dressed as a dancing tennis ball.
Shannon Kayes of Henrico, Virginia, was in town visiting family. She and her two daughters, along with a couple of cousins and a friend or two, joined the procession for the third time this year.
“We decided to parade because we don’t have parades where we’re at that we can be in,” Kayes said. “This is super-fun!”
Next up was a group representing the Benton County Democratic Party. Benton County Commissioners Pat Malone and Xan Augerot walked with the group, and Commissioner Annabelle Jaramillo rode in a red-white-and-blue-bedecked pedicab with her sister, Kathy Rodriguez of Forest Grove.
Helping to carry the party banner was Corvallis City Councilor and Corvallis School Board member Ed Junkins, who was marching in the parade for the first time this year. He said it brought back memories of his childhood in Coralville, Iowa, a town much like Corvallis, where he grew up with his four sisters and a father who was involved in local politics.
“We used to ride our tricycles in the parade,” Junkins said.
Parade founder Rentz, resplendent in her flowing green Lady Liberty gown and starry crown, marched holding her torch aloft and calling out “Happy Fourth of July” to the onlookers.
Behind her came bagpipers Doug Eaton and Stephen Fowler, decked out in plaid kilts and traditional caps, filling the air with the stirring strains of Scottish music.
The Willamette Valley Greyhound Lovers were there with their dogs, retired racing animals adorned with red, white and blue bandannas or tiny tri-colored hats.
“Greyhounds can run up to 45 miles an hour … but they’re really couch potatoes,” said group member P.J. Rohr of Springfield.
“I call them gateway dogs for cat people.”
Black, casually but patriotically dressed in red shorts and a blue-and-white tropical print shirt topped by a Panama hat with a hand-lettered Parade Director card in the band, pushed and pedaled his recumbent bicycle in the middle of the pack, calling out “Happy birthday, America!”
Red-shirted members of Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates carried signs promoting single-payer health care and marched behind a banner reading “We’re all in one boat – health care for all Oregon.” To underscore the point, supporter Earl Boissonou drove along behind them, towing his 18-foot mini-tugboat “Dr. Petra” on a trailer.
“We’re all better off when each of us has health care,” said Dr. Mike Huntington, a retired physician and full-time advocate for universal health care.
“We need a single risk pool and bargaining power for the public with the pharmaceutical industry, doctors and hospitals.”
Unlike past years, there was no contingent from the Benton County Republicans in this year’s parade.
The other end of the political spectrum, however, was represented by Our Revoultion – Corvallis Allies, which fielded a number of marchers and a pickup truck promoting left-leaning Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. The truck featured a larger-than-life-size cutout of Sanders’ face and slogans such as “The more you learn, the more you Bern.”
Da Vinci Days was represented by a large kinetic sculpture that rolled ponderously down the street with five people pedaling away, but there were also several single-person vehicles that zoomed and zipped around it.
New Da Vinci Days board member Amber Carlson, who wore mermaid leggings and rode a pedal-powered go-kart decked out with a seahorse logo and giant clam shell, said the smaller vehicles were a new addition to the Corvallis festival, coming up July 19-21.
“We really wanted to push for getting kids involved,” Carlson said.
“This year we’re going to have mini-kinetic sculptures.”
Rounding out Thursday’s parade were a group of students and teachers from the Golden Naga Martial Arts Center, a number of hot rods and classic cars, a ladder truck from the Corvallis Fire Department, a Corvallis Police Department patrol vehicle and a big red pickup truck advertising Jason’s Tropical Shaved Ice. In the back of the truck was a knot of little kids with big squirt guns who took great delight in hosing down many of the estimated 3,000 spectators who lined the parade route.
Among the parade-watchers were Greg Obrist and Marci Howard of Corvallis and their twin 5-year-old daughters, Marley and Emery.
The girls were mainly in it for the candy that parade participants tossed to the onlookers, according to their dad.
“It’s a great motivator,” Obrist said.
Howard said the twins were enjoying themselves but seemed a little mixed-up about which holiday parade they were attending.
“They keep confusing it with Christmas,” she laughed. “They keep asking about Santa and the Grinch.”