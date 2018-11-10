The Linn County Veterans Day Parade started with a rumble of passing motorcycles that sounded like thunder as they rolled along, many flying American flags.
Often some of the most enthusiastic reaction to the start of the parade came from kids. But parents at the parade said attending and participating was about more than just the spectacle of hundreds of motorcycles, floats, marching bands and vehicles on display.
Jason Luckman, an Albany resident who brought his 6-year-old son Cameron Davis, said he didn’t serve in the military himself, but he wants his son to learn to respect the people who keep the country safe.
“We try to instill a certain amount of respect,” he said.
Luckman said he grew up attending the parade and he hoped his son would want to do the same so he could learn that respect as he understands more about what the parade means.
“Today is mostly about hoping he enjoys it and wants to come back. The other lessons come later.”
Taylor Moffatt, of Albany, brought her 7-year-old son Bentley to the parade.
“It’s a family tradition,” she said of attending the parade. “My grandmother took me ever since I was a little girl."
Moffatt also said the parade was a bit of a learning opportunity and she hopes Bentley learns to be respectful to the people who risk their lives to keep the country safe.
“I hope he finds some inspiration and realizes superheroes aren’t just a fairy tale. There are real-life heroes that do really great things,” she said.
Staci Ballard, a parent who brought her three kids to be part of the float put on by the Clover Ridge and Timber Ridge school communities, said she liked having the opportunity to get her kids involved in honoring veterans.
“I think it’s really important for them to learn about veterans and what the military does for our country,” she said.
Parade winners and additional photos will be included in the Monday newspaper.