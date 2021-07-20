Papa's Pizza in Corvallis celebrates anniversary

The original Papa’s Pizza restaurant in Eugene recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, and Papa’s in Corvallis celebrated its 38th anniversary on June 2, complete with special pricing, a cake, activities and prizes.

According to Randy Wallachy, vice president of Papa’s in Corvallis, the restaurant has been all about the community for all those decades. The business frequently holds fundraising nights for local nonprofit agencies, children’s activities, sports teams, schools, those with medical crises, and the like — sometimes as many as three fundraisers in one week.

The restaurant donates 50% of the value of each order by a person who brings in a flier for that date to the designated cause. In 2019, Papa’s gave away $209,422.

“From the very beginning, that’s one of the things I really loved,” Wallachy said. “I worked at Papa’s through college, and one of the things that was so important to me was the fundraiser nights. It’s an important part of Papa’s. We don’t turn ‘em down — if the kids need something, it’s our responsibility to help them.”