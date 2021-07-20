Papa's Pizza in Corvallis celebrates anniversary

The original Papa’s Pizza restaurant in Eugene recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, and Papa’s in Corvallis celebrated its 38th anniversary on June 2, complete with special pricing, a cake, activities and prizes.
According to Randy Wallachy, vice president of Papa’s in Corvallis, the restaurant has been all about the community for all those decades. The business frequently holds fundraising nights for local nonprofit agencies, children’s activities, sports teams, schools, those with medical crises, and the like — sometimes as many as three fundraisers in one week.
The restaurant donates 50% of the value of each order by a person who brings in a flier for that date to the designated cause. In 2019, Papa’s gave away $209,422.
“From the very beginning, that’s one of the things I really loved,” Wallachy said. “I worked at Papa’s through college, and one of the things that was so important to me was the fundraiser nights. It’s an important part of Papa’s. We don’t turn ‘em down — if the kids need something, it’s our responsibility to help them.”
Papa’s is known in Corvallis as a good place for a party or to take the children. “A big focus is our kids’ play area,” Wallachy said. “It was pretty amazing seeing that back last week (after loosening of pandemic guidelines). There was a birthday party, and kids running around. It’s why we do what we do.”
The restaurant sells a variety of pizzas, and a lunch buffet featuring all-you-care-to-eat pizza and salad bar. Pick-up and delivery are available, as are reservations for birthday parties.
Papa’s Pizza is at 1030 SW Third St. in Corvallis, and can be reached at 541-757-2727.
Jane Stoltz can be reached at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.