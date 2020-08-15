You have permission to edit this article.
Panel to discuss women's suffrage

The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting a forum Tuesday that celebrates the 100th anniversary of American women receiving the right to vote via passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

The 6 p.m. virtual panel discussion will explore racism in the suffrage movement. To monitor the session to go www.zoom.us/join and use the meeting 829 6417 5107 with the password 470457. You can call in at 1-206-337-9723.

Participating on the panel are scholar and activist Luhui Whitebear; Angel Harris, president of the Albany-Corvallis chapter of the NAACP; Sujittra Carr, an expert onh women, gender and sexuality studies; and Jessica McDonald, president of the Corvallis chapter of the League of Women voters.

League officials say the program will give participants the opportunity to learn about the history of racism and exclusion in the movement for women to receive the right to vote, celebrate the Indigenous individuals and women of color who fought for voting rights and explore ways in which voter suppression continues today.

