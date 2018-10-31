Just days after the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history, a half-dozen Oregon State University faculty members assembled a “flash panel” on Tuesday to work through the implications of the mass shooting that killed 11 people last Saturday at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Close to 100 people crammed into a room at the Memorial Union for the event, with those who couldn’t find a chair sitting on the floor or standing at the back, while still others stood outside in the hallway and listened through an open door.
Amy Koehlinger, an associate professor of history, started out by saying that America has long presented itself as a safe haven for Jews fleeing persecution in other parts of the world, but she suggested that may be changing.
She said the incident also raises concerns about a rising tide of nationalism, anti-Semitism and racism in the United States, especially when seen in conjunction with other recent events such as the mail bombs sent to people who have been vilified by President Donald Trump and the apparently racially motivated murder of two black people at a Kentucky supermarket.
“This shooting, to me, is a red flag that signals a dangerous normalization of political violence in American culture,” Koehlinger said.
History professor Jon Katz, who serves on the board of the Beit Am Jewish Community in Corvallis, said the killings in Pennsylvania struck close to home.
“As for the local community,” he said, “as you might imagine, people are nervous.”
But he said he’s been heartened by an outpouring of support from Corvallis residents and assurances of protection from Police Chief Jon Sassaman.
Neil Davison, a professor in the School of Writing, Literature and Film, noted that anti-Semitism in Western culture dates back at least as far as the Middle Ages.
In response to a question about the internet’s power to stoke violence against Jews and other marginalized groups, he said it has the ability to amplify both the best and worst aspects of human nature.
“The internet is definitely a vehicle, one of the main vehicles, to transfer white supremacist ideology and hate,” Davison said. “(But) the internet also, in a sense, was responsible for the Arab Spring.”
Associate professor Kara Ritzheimer, who teaches classes on the history of Nazi Germany, said there are obvious parallels between the rise of fascism in Europe in the 1920s and ’30s and what’s happening in America today.
As one example, she cited the August 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that turned deadly when a man drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, leaving one person dead and 19 others injured. White nationalist demonstrators at that event were carrying torches and chanting Nazi slogans such as “blood and soil” and “Jews will not replace us,” Ritzheimer said.
“They may not have been wearing brown shirts or black shirts, but they were certainly borrowing phrases and strategies from the Nazi playbook,” she said.
But Ritzheimer also cautioned against “falling into the trap” of comparing what’s happening in this country now to the rise of Nazi Germany, which she said “may provide some false assurance that things aren’t that bad.”
Eliza Young Barstow, an instructor in the School of History, Philosophy and Religion, said she grew up in a suburb of Pittsburgh, which she described as an ethnically and religiously diverse community.
“I want to emphasize that the current political climate is absolutely contributing to the rise of anti-Semitism and racist actions” in this country, she said, but added that those strains have always been present in America.
She cited the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, the Emergency Quota Act of 1921 and the Immigration Act of 1924 as examples of laws that restricted or barred certain ethnic groups from entering the United States. She also pointed out that while the Ku Klux Klan was established to terrorize and oppress blacks following the Civil War, the organization experienced a resurgence in the 1920s that directed the same sort of hatred at Jews and Catholics.
History professor Paul Kopperman, who teaches classes on the Holocaust, noted that historic polling data demonstrates a sharp reversal of anti-Semitism in America following the end of World War II, when Christian denominations shifted their stance from shunning Judaism to embracing it.
But that trend, he warned, has shown signs of reversal in the last two years, which have seen an increase in reports of violence and harassment against Jews in the U.S.
“It must be said that right after the election of 2016, the number of incidents in which Jews or property belonging to Jews have been targeted skyrocketed, and they continued to rise through 2017,” Kopperman said.
Following the panel discussion, the floor was opened to audience members, with many expressing dismay, anger and sorrow over the Tree of Life shooting.
But there were also expressions of hope and calls to action.
Phil Bressler, the rabbi at Beit Am, said he has been encouraged by the many personal calls of support he’s received from the leaders of other faith groups in town.
“It’s been really touching to know that we’re a loved part of the community here,” Bressler said. “Maybe I’m naive, but I’m putting my love and trust in our friends and our neighbors here in the community.”
And Rachel Chodorow-Reich, director of Jewish student life at OSU for Oregon Hillel, urged the non-Jews in the audience to express support directly to their Jewish friends. She also invited everyone to connect with her group, which organizes Shabbat dinners and other events on a regular basis.
A schedule of events and contact information can be found on the group’s website at oregonstate.hillel.org.