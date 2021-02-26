Panel discusses Black history in Albany classrooms

The panel also noted that teachers should avoid microaggressions and base their expectations of a student — from their grades to their speech to their personality — on the child and not their skin color.

But conversations around race, the panel acknowledged, are not easy.

“We have to remember what happens to people when they speak up about race,” Harris said. “We want to fantasize about it being a noble thing and we have heroes and want to talk about Dr. King all the time, but we forget why Dr. King was murdered. We forget what it took for people to stand up against hate.”

“These conversations incite so much anger,” she added. “When I started doing this work, I was told, ‘Do you like your house? Your car? Do you love your kids? Do you care about your husband’s business?’ We have to count the cost before we speak because this could be our lives. When we talk about our kids and how safe they are in their classrooms, some of these kids haven’t been safe in their classrooms for a long time. When their teacher speaks up for them, that’s safety.”

