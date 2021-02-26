Panel discusses Black history in Albany classrooms

Every February, teachers turn their attention to Black history. There are discussions about enslavement, trauma and violence, but during a professional development opportunity for educators at South Albany High School on Wednesday, they learned there’s much more to talk about and that those stories can be taught all year long.
“February comes up and all of the sudden there’s an emphasis on something we’ve never talked about, and it’s around violence,” said Corvallis/Albany NAACP member Angel Harris. “As a mother, that’s problematic for me if I haven’t talked to my boys about what their blackness means to non-Black people.”
Harris spoke at the virtual panel moderated by South Albany senior Rena Howard and attended by Mayor Alex Johnson II, local NAACP President Jason Dorsette, NAACP Education Committee Co-Chair Heather Carmichael and Terrance Harris, assistant director of Oregon State University's Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center.
Questions from staff centered around keeping an equitable classroom, how to teach historical events steeped in trauma and how to support students of color.
“People of color see very few people that look like them in leadership positions in Albany,” said Johnson. “Teachers need to understand the impact they may have by saying ‘They didn’t mean it that way’ when a student approaches you and says someone engaged in racist behavior. When you diminish their truth, you diminish them even more.”
Carmichael, who is a founding member of the Albany Student Advocacy Project — a group dedicated to holding district administration responsible for maintaining equitable practices — said in her work she often hears from students of color.
“The number one thing I hear from kids of color is ‘My teachers don’t care’ or ‘They don’t know what to do’ or ‘Nothing is going to change,’” she said. “They get called the N-word, our Black girls are being called Black B-words. They’re being disrespected based on the color of their skin, and when they go to get help they feel like they’re not heard and they’re devalued.”
Some of that devaluation also comes from other students who feel emboldened.
“They’re learning it at home,” Johnson said. “They’re being empowered to be that way at home. There should be resources available, not only to teachers but to parents.”
Other resources, the panel said, include books and taking inventory of their own classrooms. Do they provide material from other cultures? Are they speaking about scientists, explorers and other leaders of color in the same breath as white figures in history? Are they teaching actual history?
“That’s a natural way to learn without saying 'Let’s talk about the first Black person who did this,'” Carmichael said.
The panel also noted that teachers should avoid microaggressions and base their expectations of a student — from their grades to their speech to their personality — on the child and not their skin color.
But conversations around race, the panel acknowledged, are not easy.
“We have to remember what happens to people when they speak up about race,” Harris said. “We want to fantasize about it being a noble thing and we have heroes and want to talk about Dr. King all the time, but we forget why Dr. King was murdered. We forget what it took for people to stand up against hate.”
“These conversations incite so much anger,” she added. “When I started doing this work, I was told, ‘Do you like your house? Your car? Do you love your kids? Do you care about your husband’s business?’ We have to count the cost before we speak because this could be our lives. When we talk about our kids and how safe they are in their classrooms, some of these kids haven’t been safe in their classrooms for a long time. When their teacher speaks up for them, that’s safety.”