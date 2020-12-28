Pandemic driving trail use in Lebanon

Rod Sell believes Lebanon’s trail system has never been more important.
“You think about COVID and how people are in their homes, this is a place to get rid of that cabin fever that we all get if we’re not outside. The trails give us that easy access. And it’s free,” said Sell.
The 66-year-old took a very short break from his regular walking routine this fall when he had partial knee replacement surgery. But he wasn’t sidelined for long, and within a week after the surgery, he was walking five miles a day.
He lives in southeast Lebanon and regularly walks the trail from Riverview Park south to Cheadle Lake Park. This gives him a firsthand look at trail usage on that section of the system.
“The usage of the trails is way up,” Sell said.
He has been a strong advocate for the development of the trail system for many years and was a foundational figure in the creation of the Build Lebanon Trails organization in 2005. Sell’s experience this fall recuperating from knee surgery further strengthened his belief in the importance of providing safe, pleasant trails for public use.
“Trails are so important to recovery for people who have mobility issues or are even recovering from heart attacks, knee surgeries or hip surgeries, because it’s a level, accessible area that’s safe for them to walk that doesn’t have the hazards that you will see even on sidewalks,” Sell said.
This has been an eventful year for the nonprofit, which has continued to work toward the development of the Old Mill Trail, which will ultimately connect the eastside trail system between River Park at Gill’s Landing and Riverview Park.
This 4,100-foot section will be constructed as a first-class trail and will be 11 feet wide with LED lighting, benches, interpretive signage, natural play areas and accessible viewing areas. Construction is expected to begin in 2021.
“We are fully funded for that project. We are pending a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant through the National Park Service,” Sell said. “The total project is about $931,000. We have private funding for over $700,000 of that.”
The Heatherington Foundation has provided a $400,000 grant for the project, and Build Lebanon Trails supporters Thad and Joanne Nelson pledged $300,000. A portion of the Nelsons' gift, $50,000, is in the form of a challenge grant. So far, BLT has raised $25,000 of the $50,000 it has committed to raise in order to receive the matching funds.
The final remaining funding is awaiting the approval of the National Park Service. Sell said the Old Mill Trail project is at the top of the list for this grant, but the final review and distribution process has been delayed for months by the pandemic.
“We’ve completed a cultural survey on the project and it’s waiting for their approval,” Sell said, adding that he is anxious to begin the construction phase of the project. “We will start as soon as the National Park Service gives us the approval.”
The project got a boost this summer from a large in-kind donation from the Rick Franklin Corp., Sell said. Workers brought in heavy equipment and cleaned up the entire length of the trail, taking out the old dike and all of the tree stumps that were in the way.
“They took everything and just cleared it. A huge donation,” Sell said.
With much of the advance work on the Old Mill Trail complete, Build Lebanon Trails is looking ahead to the next project, which will be the Southshore Trail at Cheadle Lake Park. This trail will connect the youth soccer fields to the existing Northshore Trail at Cheadle Lake.