Pandemic driving trail use in Lebanon

Rod Sell believes Lebanon’s trail system has never been more important.

“You think about COVID and how people are in their homes, this is a place to get rid of that cabin fever that we all get if we’re not outside. The trails give us that easy access. And it’s free,” said Sell.

The 66-year-old took a very short break from his regular walking routine this fall when he had partial knee replacement surgery. But he wasn’t sidelined for long, and within a week after the surgery, he was walking five miles a day.

He lives in southeast Lebanon and regularly walks the trail from Riverview Park south to Cheadle Lake Park. This gives him a firsthand look at trail usage on that section of the system.

“The usage of the trails is way up,” Sell said.

He has been a strong advocate for the development of the trail system for many years and was a foundational figure in the creation of the Build Lebanon Trails organization in 2005. Sell’s experience this fall recuperating from knee surgery further strengthened his belief in the importance of providing safe, pleasant trails for public use.