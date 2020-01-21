Pain conference this weekend in Lebanon

Lebanon is hosting the Oregon Pain Summit on Friday through Sunday at the Boulder Falls Center, 605 Mullins Drive.

The Oregon Physical Therapy Association, in partnership with more than 10 other groups, is hosting the event, which features two full days of panels and speakers Friday and Saturday, with more sessions on Sunday.

The theme of the second annual event is the “role of trauma in the new paid paradigm.” The summit aims to provide up to date clinically useful pain science. Attendees will learn how pain is constructed, how pain functions and the impact of multiple health domains on pain.

The event runs from 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday with a meet-and-greet social from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday’s sessions run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. More than 15 speakers and panels are on the agenda for the two days. Attendees can choose from one of four special workshops during the 8 a.m. to noon Sunday session.

Among the keynote speakers in Ed Junkins, an associate dean at COMP-Northwest in Lebanon who also sits on the Corvallis City Council. Junkins will talk at 12:30 Friday on childhood experiences and chronic pain management.

For more information on the conference or to register go to https://www.opta.org/pain-summit

