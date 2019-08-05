A former Corvallis city councilor’s trial for allegedly threatening to shoot a relative is being postponed for a second time.
Mark Page, 48, was arrested in July of last year after an incident at his Corvallis home in which he reportedly chased his brother-in-law with a gun and threatened to shoot him, pointing the pistol at him after he climbed into a vehicle filled with passengers.
Page is facing a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor charges of pointing a firearm at another, menacing, harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct and nine counts of reckless endangerment. He has pleaded not guilty on all counts.
He was initially scheduled to go on trial in Benton County Circuit Court starting May 28, but the matter was postponed because one of the prosecution witnesses was unable to appear at that time.
On Monday, the day the rescheduled three-day trial was set to begin, the matter was again postponed.
Defense attorney Thomas Hill and prosecutor Amy Seely were unable to reach agreement during a brief hearing before Judge Joan Demarest on a time when all parties and witnesses could be available for trial.
Based on discussion in the courtroom, it appeared the trial would have to be reset for sometime after the first of the year. The attorneys agreed to coordinate with the court by email to arrange a new trial date.
Page, who now lives in Las Vegas, took part in the hearing by phone.