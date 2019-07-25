Mark Page failed to appear in person for a scheduled court hearing on Thursday, calling in by phone instead and causing the judge to reschedule the proceeding, but his attorney said it won't delay the start of his trial next month.
Page, a former Corvallis city councilor, is scheduled to go on trial starting Aug. 5 on weapons, menacing and other charges stemming from an incident on July 21, 2018, at his Corvallis home. Page allegedly had an altercation with his brother-in-law, chasing him around the driveway and pointing a loaded handgun at him after he got into a vehicle occupied by multiple people.
He faces a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor charges of pointing a firearm at another, menacing, harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct and nine counts of reckless endangerment. He has pleaded not guilty on all counts.
Page, 48, was scheduled to appear for a trial readiness hearing Thursday morning in Benton County Circuit Court but phoned the court instead, earning a rebuke from Judge Joan Demarest.
"We typically require people to appear in person, especially for trial readiness," Demarest said.
In response to a question from the judge, defense attorney Thomas Hill said he understands Page still lives in Corvallis but is currently out of town.
Amy Seely, the state Department of Justice attorney prosecuting the case, told Demarest that Page's brother-in-law had informed her that Page has moved to Las Vegas, but the judge did not pursue the question.
Instead, she rescheduled the trial readiness hearing for 8:30 a.m. next Thursday and instructed Page to appear in person at that time.
Outside the courtroom, Hill said he didn't think the postponement would have any effect on the timing of Page's trial, which is scheduled to run Aug. 5-7 before a 12-person jury.
Page's release agreement specifies that he must notify the court in writing before changing his residence, although it does not require him to get permission to leave Oregon.
Page did not respond to messages left on his phone seeking comment on Thursday.