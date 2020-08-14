Paddle trip highlights Willamette River

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of this year’s edition of Paddle Oregon, the lavishly supported canoe and kayak trip sponsored each August by Willamette Riverkeeper as a fundraiser and as a way to highlight the recreational and environmental benefits of the Willamette River.
But while social distancing requirements made a large-group excursion impractical, the organization decided it could still get out on the river with a small pod of paddlers.
So this year, instead of taking 100-plus people on a five-day, 100-mile junket through the river’s midsection, Willamette Riverkeeper director Travis Williams is leading a handful of hardcore paddlers on a nine-day voyage down the Willamette’s full 187-mile length.
Dubbed “187 Miles of Wonder,” this year’s trip won’t raise any money for Willamette Riverkeeper, but Williams said he hopes it will serve as a reminder that the river is a valuable recreational resource that’s within easy reach of the average Oregonian. The group will also be placing nine river mile markers along the way, making it easier for paddlers and other users to tell where they are as they navigate the waterway.
“It’s a multifaceted message,” Williams said.
It’s also an opportunity to reward dedicated Eugene-area Riverkeeper volunteers Al Grapel and Jack Hart for their many years of service. Grapel, 80, and Hart, 77, have both been wanting to paddle the Willamette all the way down to its mouth at the Columbia River in Portland.
“Al has wanted to do it for a long time. He’s paddled a lot, but he’s never paddled the whole river,” Williams said. “Jack has done it about 10 years ago, then continued (on the Columbia) all the way down to Astoria, which is pretty amazing.”
The group set out last Saturday at Whiteley Landing in Eugene, near the Willamette’s confluence with the McKenzie River, with a total of five people. Williams, Grapel and Hart will paddle the entire route by kayak and canoe, with a rotating handful of others joining them for a few days along the way.
Their plan is to camp each night at public campsites. They spent Sunday night at Half-Moon Bend downstream of Corvallis, then passed through Albany on Monday.
They expect to wrap up their 187-mile trek this coming Sunday, beginning the day at West Linn and passing through Portland on their way to the Columbia. And on that day, they’re extending an invitation to anyone with a canoe, kayak or stand-up paddleboard (and a willingness to maintain enough distance to keep coronavirus at bay).
“On Sunday, when we end, we want to open it up to everybody,” Williams said. “Come on out and join us for the last 26 miles.”
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
