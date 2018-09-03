Pacific Power customers have won a bit of relief amid the installation of smart meters in Oregon.
Customers who “opted out” of the smart meter program by Aug. 14 will receive a refund of the $137 fee. The state Public Utility Commission approved the change at its Aug. 14 meeting in Salem.
Customers who opted out still will be charged $36 per month to have their meters read, although Pacific Power plans to review the costs of reading analog meters and will report back to the PUC on possible adjustments.
Pacific Power introduced the new meters earlier this year, citing the following benefits:
• Instant tracking of outages, meaning faster service response and shorter outages overall.
• Letting customers view their power usage hour-by-hour, so they can adjust their activity to reduce both their carbon footprint and bill.
• Providing businesses with detailed usage reporting which will help them cut costs and make investments in items that help their businesses grow.
• Updating the grid to work more efficiently and better integrate renewable power sources.
The company also received pushback on the plan, with residents expressing concerns about health risks, data security and the fairness of the opt-out fees. Residents testified with concerns on the smart meter program at a number of Corvallis City Council meetings.
Pacific Power officials say that 70 million smart meters have been installed nationwide and that just one percent of customers have opted out of the smart meter program.