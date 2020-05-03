Pace of new COVID-19 cases in Oregon continues to slow

Benton County has 32 cases with five deaths, as well as 1,419 negative tests.

Weekly figures from the state show the transmission rate of the disease steadily decreasing.

For the week ending April 26, Oregon saw 401 new cases of COVID-19 for an increase of 21 percent.

The week prior, the state had 383 new cases of the illness for an increase of 25 percent.

For the week ending April 12, Oregon had 459 new cases and the caseload rose 43 percent.

For the week ending April 5, cases of COVID-19 nearly doubled, and the week before that, cases nearly tripled in the state.

The United States has 1,122,486 cases of COVID-19 and 65,735 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website on Sunday afternoon.

The numbers of COVID-19 cases may need a bit of a disclaimer, however.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon and the United States may be artificially low due to a few factors, including a lack of widespread testing, public health officials have said.

People also can have COVID-19 without showing significant signs of the disease and can spread the illness while they are asymptomatic.