Owner of Bombs Away Café vows to donate weekend profits to help fight racial injustice

In a time when most small businesses, including his own, are struggling, Jeffery Sawyer still felt that he needed to do something to help.

Sawyer, the owner of Bombs Away Cafe in Corvallis, has been trying to keep his restaurant afloat since he was allowed to re-open it last month amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and has managed to do so despite difficult circumstances.

But with so many people throughout the country fighting for racial equality, Sawyer decided last week that he wanted to use his business to support the causes he believes in.

So, he announced on the Bombs Away Facebook page Thursday that 100% of the restaurant's profits from June 19-21 would be donated to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.

“Enough doing nothing,” the post read. “Despite our exuberant advertising since the onset of Covid and the BLM Protests, we also don’t want to pretend that this is 'business as usual.' This is anything but. As a white-owned business, it is our responsibility to magnify and amplify the voices we too often ignore and challenge the status quo … Bombs Away Cafe is an anti-racist company. We will actively attempt to steer history’s trajectory to the more equitable side.”