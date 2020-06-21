Owner of Bombs Away Café vows to donate weekend profits to help fight racial injustice

In a time when most small businesses, including his own, are struggling, Jeffery Sawyer still felt that he needed to do something to help.
Sawyer, the owner of Bombs Away Cafe in Corvallis, has been trying to keep his restaurant afloat since he was allowed to re-open it last month amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and has managed to do so despite difficult circumstances.
But with so many people throughout the country fighting for racial equality, Sawyer decided last week that he wanted to use his business to support the causes he believes in.
So, he announced on the Bombs Away Facebook page Thursday that 100% of the restaurant's profits from June 19-21 would be donated to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.
“Enough doing nothing,” the post read. “Despite our exuberant advertising since the onset of Covid and the BLM Protests, we also don’t want to pretend that this is 'business as usual.' This is anything but. As a white-owned business, it is our responsibility to magnify and amplify the voices we too often ignore and challenge the status quo … Bombs Away Cafe is an anti-racist company. We will actively attempt to steer history’s trajectory to the more equitable side.”
The NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund works to achieve structural changes to expand democracy, eliminate disparities and achieve racial justice in a society that fulfills the promise of equality for all Americans, according to its website.
Sawyer said he chose that fund in particular because it was the original fund of Brown vs. Board of Education, the landmark 1954 Supreme Court case in which the justices ruled unanimously that segregation of children in public schools was unconstitutional.
He felt it was the best way to directly benefit those in need and create a positive change.
“You see that things are more messed up than you realize,” Sawyer said. “It’s like, okay, I have a chance to do something and make a small dent. If you don’t do anything, then you can’t expect anything to change.”
Sawyer had looked for other ways to support the Black Lives Matter movement, and he handed out food and water bottles to protesters in Corvallis during the recent rallies. But he felt that silently advocating isn’t enough.
“I just want to run a bar and a business, but having that kind of gives you a platform,” Sawyer said. “This is a problem this country has been dealing with for over 400 years — it’s not just fixed. It’s not over with.”
With college students away from campus for the summer, and with seating restrictions due to COVID-19, Sawyer estimates that his revenue is around half of what it typically would be.
“I’m struggling, and it really sucks,” Sawyer said. “Every day sucks, we’re always tired. But a lot of people have it way, way worse than I do. Most people probably have it way worse than I do. I’ve got it pretty good all things considered; I’m still operational. I still can pay the bills. I think we’re doing alright as far as everything that’s stacked against us.”
