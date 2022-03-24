Overweight trucks — some very overweight — caught on Corvallis bridge

Forty drivers were cited over two days for disobeying weight restrictions on Corvallis’ Van Buren Bridge, according to an Oregon Department of Transportation news release.

ODOT reported the cited drivers were hauling loads between 500 and 57,800 pounds beyond the bridge’s posted 12-ton weight limit. The 109-year-old bridge crossing the Willamette River has been weight restricted due to a deteriorating bridge deck and support structure. It is scheduled to be replaced.

“Overweight vehicles need to use the designated detours or other legal alternate routes until the new structure is completed and open for travel,” Willamette Valley Motor Carrier Enforcement Manager Lloyd Pratt said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor vehicles crossing the structure and deploy additional enforcement operations if needed.”

The limits are meant to keep a truck from punching through the degraded road surface. After monitoring traffic and sending weight restriction reminders to community and freight industry partners, ODOT’s Commerce and Compliance Division conducted an enforcement operation March 15 and 16, according to the news release.

All trucks and large vehicles were directed off the highway and weighed after crossing the bridge. ODOT reported 66 vehicles were stopped and 40 drivers were cited, equating to a 61% noncompliance rate.

10 vehicles were between 500 and 5,000 pounds over the legal limit.

Five vehicles were between 5,001 and 10,000 pounds over.

15 vehicles were between 10,001 and 20,000 pounds over.

10 vehicles were between 20,001 and 57,800 pounds over.

The weight restriction was put in place a year ago to protect the steel-and-wood structure from being damaged to a point that extra restrictions are necessary, according to ODOT. The agency said the bridge may have to be closed for repairs if it’s damaged by overweight loads.

A $72.6 million bridge replacement project is set to begin work in 2023. Visit the Van Buren Bridge project webpage for details, including background information, past public meetings, new bridge proposals and more. Concerns can be addressed by visiting or calling the Oregon Truck Safety Hotline at 800-248-6782.

Oregon rolled back the maximum weight it’ll allow on the aging span from 40 tons in 2021 after a thorough, federally required inspection showed timber running beneath the asphalt deck can’t handle the size or length of contemporary trucks.

Engineers and project managers are trying to preserve asphalt on the bridge’s deck as Oregon nears replacement of the bridge, which just can’t keep up with contemporary truck traffic, interim state bridge engineer Ray Bottenberg said by phone in a previous article.

“The deck is the weak link,” Bottenberg said. “The truck doesn’t go in the river, but maybe it’s got a wheel sticking through the deck.”

