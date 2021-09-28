Over 100 COVID cases in GAPS since Sept. 7, high schoolers may have to use city transit to get to school

There have been over 100 positive COVID-19 cases in the Greater Albany Public Schools district since school started on Sept. 7.

As of Monday night’s meeting, nurse Rachel Smith reported to the board that there had been 107 cases where infected students and staff were on campus during their infectious period.

This number reflects students and staff who tested positive for the virus, and does not include those who have had to quarantine because of close contacts.

As of Monday, 10 staff members and 97 students have tested positive in the three weeks and one day that school has been in session. Information was not available regarding whether they contracted the virus through campus exposure or elsewhere.

Only two schools in the district have not yet reported positive cases, and there have been zero to 19 cases per school so far.

“We are seeing a lot of peaks and valleys in terms of what this looks like for our contact tracing process,” Smith said. “We are typically averaging anywhere from five to 18 cases per day, which is significantly more than what we saw last year for our peak.”