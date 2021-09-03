Outreach session set for Benton County justice plan

Benton County is hosting a virtual public session at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss its proposed justice improvement plan.

County officials plan to put a bond measure on the November, 2022 ballot to help pay for the project.

At the meeting project officials will discuss concepts that have been discussed and refined earlier this summer by a stakeholders group. The project team will weigh the feedback from Wednesday’s meeting as it moves toward finalizing its plan.

Go to https://bit.ly/BentonCoGov-JSIP_Webinar to register for the Zoom event.

The key piece of the program is a replacement of the current 40-bed county jail with a 120-bed model. Also a possibility is a remodel of the historic — but seismically vulnerable — Benton County Courthouse. No site for the proposed new jail has been released.

The county currently pays for jail space elsewhere and often cannot hold offenders because there is no jail space.