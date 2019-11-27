THE FRERES FILE

Name: Bob Freres

Hometown: Lyons

Age: Died Nov. 4, 2019, aged 90

Occupation: Became president of Freres Lumber Co. in 1968, then chairman and CEO in 1979

Family: Survived by children Julie Moran, Rob Freres Jr. and Leslie Freres, longtime companion Sharon Gallagher, seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews; his daughter, Beckie Freres, and his four siblings preceded him in death.

Honors: Named 1990 Oregon Business Leader of the Year by Associated Oregon Industries; company won 1994 Northwest Family Business Award in the large business category.