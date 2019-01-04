HOW TO HELP

A donation page has been set up at the crowdfunding website GoFundMe to support the owners and employees of Sharon’s Café, which was damaged in a fire on Monday. Find it online at https://bit.ly/2TxCRoZ.

Another GoFundMe account has been launched to help the fiancée of Corvallis Furniture owner Grant Converse, who died in a car accident while trying to reach his business, located a few doors down from Sharon’s, on the night of the fire. That site can be found at https://bit.ly/2FaBQir.