A former Oregon State University graduate student who was convicted of a hate crime late last year pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief in Benton County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning for damaging a sign in July 2017.
In November, Andrew Joseph Oswalt, 29, was found guilty of placing racist bumper stickers on the cars of activists outside the First Alternative Co-Op south location in June 2017. He was sentenced in December 2018 to 40 days in jail for a charge of first-degree intimidation, a felony hate crime. Oswalt was released early after 29 days.
In March of this year, prosecutors filed a new charge against Oswalt, alleging that in July 2017 he had damaged a lawn sign by defacing it with a sticker featuring the same racist message placed on the activists’ cars.
In court Wednesday, Kareem Walcott, a deputy district attorney, said Oswalt’s fingerprints were found on the sticker placed on the lawn sign, which read, “No matter where you are from, we are glad you are our neighbor” in three languages.
In pleading guilty to damaging the sign, Oswalt agreed to a sentence that included 40 hours of community service, $10 in restitution to replace the sign, a $100 probation fee and 12 months of probation, which can be concluded after the other terms of the sentence are met.
Oswalt, who represented himself in the hearing and appeared only by phone, did not speak other than to answer Judge Matt Donohue’s questions, enter his plea and say he was financially able to pay the fees.
Oswalt’s victim did not speak in the hearing.
An OSU spokesperson said in March that Oswalt was no longer enrolled at the university. Oswalt had been a graduate Associated Students of OSU representative until he was recalled in an election in February of 2018 after the Daily Barometer published an article in which Oswalt espoused white nationalist views.
Oswalt told the Gazette-Times after his March arraignment on the new charge that OSU had suspended him and he was not planning to appeal. Court records show Oswalt is now living in Issaquah, Washington.
Although Oswalt initially filed to appeal his intimidation conviction, he was denied a publicly funded attorney for the appeal in February. The appeal was dismissed in early May because Oswalt did not file all the documents required by the appeals court.