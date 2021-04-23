OSU's Rick Spinrad tapped by Biden to lead NOAA

President Joe Biden is tapping another Oregon State University professor to serve in his administration.
Richard Spinrad was nominated to serve as undersecretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce and administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday, the university announced. Spinrad will be subject to Senate confirmation for the post.
“I am deeply honored by this nomination,” Spinrad said in a news release. “From my days as a graduate student at OSU, I always held NOAA in such high regard for the quality and importance of its work. The opportunity to serve as NOAA administrator is both humbling and exciting.”
Spinrad has prior experience with NOAA, having served as chief scientist from 2014 until 2016. If confirmed, Spinrad will become the third person from OSU to lead the federal agency, which is tasked with understanding and predicting changes in climate, weather, oceans and coasts, as well as conserving and managing coastal and marine resources.
Jane Lubchenco, an OSU distinguished professor, led NOAA from 2009 to 2012 and was recently named the first deputy director of climate and environment in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
OSU marine geologist John Byrne served as NOAA administrator from 1981 to 1984, then returned to the university to become its president.
Spinrad is a highly decorated scientist in his own right, having received awards from Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. Spinrad, who received his master’s and doctoral degrees in oceanography from OSU, also served as vice president of research at the university from 2010 until 2014, when he resigned to join NOAA as chief scientist.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
“Rick Spinrad will be an outstanding administrator of NOAA,” Edward Feser, OSU’s acting president and provost and executive vice president, said in the release. “He’s among an impressive group of Oregon State University faculty who have held high-ranking federal appointments — recognition of the university’s academic distinction and land grant commitment to action. His nomination and NOAA’s past leadership by John Byrne and Jane Lubchenco are evidence of Oregon State University’s global leadership in the study of climate, climate change, the world’s oceans and marine and coastal resources.”