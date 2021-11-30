OSU's Graf Hall evacuated but it ended up being a false alarm

Graf Hall on the Oregon State University campus was evacuated around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 after a report of smoke in the building. Upon further investigation from the Corvallis Fire Department, it was determined that there was no smoke nor fire in the building.

"A public safety employee was in the building and thought he smelled smoke," said university spokesperson Steve Clark. "Out of an abundance of caution, he pulled the fire alarm."

The building, at 1680 SW Monroe Ave., was evacuated immediately while the report was being investigated. OSU students and staff were instructed to not use elevators and call 911 if help was needed.

Graf Hall is currently being remodeled, and Clark said it was possible that what the public safety employee smelled was wood or something else associated with the remodel.

