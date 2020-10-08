OSU working to curtail coronavirus threat after thousands of students return to mid-valley

This level of testing is worth well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars and is one of the most extensive community testing networks in the U.S. It still, however, has given community members and leaders like Gelser pause about encouraging so many people to enter the area in the first place.

“Students that are coming to Corvallis are just here to live,” Gelser said. “(Many) don’t have to be coming to class because classes are online.”

But, she said, “the decision of whether to invite people back happened. This is now the home of these students. We’re all in this together.”

Since the pandemic began, Clark said the university has spent upwards of $70,000 on installing 1,000 hand-sanitizing stations throughout campus. Hand-washing stations have also been erected in spots, such as a temporary one outside of Arnold Dining Center and a permanent one in Dixon Recreation Center’s rock climbing area.

The dining center and many university-run eateries are now take-out only. Quarantined students have a meal delivery service and, according to Assistant Director of Dining and Food Services Tara Sanders, a similar service will soon be available for all students.