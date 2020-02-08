OSU wins appeal on student housing plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Heilig and Marek, both Corvallis-based attorneys, represented themselves during oral arguments. The city of Corvallis did not participate. OSU, in its role as intervenor-respondent, was represented by Steven Hultberg and Zoee Lynn Powers of the Bend firm of Radler, White, Parks and Alexander.

The board clearly had trouble understanding the concerns of Marek and Heilig, noting that the fourth assignment of error “is difficult to understand” and referring to the ninth assignment of error as “exceedingly difficult to follow.”

The university, which is divided for planning purposes into nine sectors, applied to the city to move 95,000 square feet of development space from Sector B in the center of campus to Sector D at the east end of campus at the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Ninth Street. If the sector swap was approved OSU would then build a 290-resident dorm for upper division and graduate students that would consist of a three-story building facing Ninth and a four-story, L-shaped structure at the corner of 11th and Madison.

Backers of the proposal cited the need for on-campus student housing. Opponents wanted to preserve the open space at that end of the campus while also citing parking and traffic issues.

City approval was required to make the change, but the case took a tortuous path.