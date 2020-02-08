OSU wins appeal on student housing plan

Oregon State University has won another battle in its effort to win approval for a residence hall at the east end of campus.
The state Land Use Board of Appeals has rejected an appeal from neighbors who challenged a Corvallis City Council decision to approve the development sector swap the project requires.
LUBA released its 21-page ruling late Friday. Participating in the decision were Michelle Gates Byrd, Melissa M. Ryan and Chair H.M. Zamudio.
The board considered 10 assignments of error alleged by petitioners Ron Marek and George Heilig. The board rejected all 10. The petitioners have 21 days from the date of the final opinion and order to decide whether to take the case to the Oregon Court of Appeals.
“The university is pleased by the court’s ruling, and we are reviewing the court’s written opinion,” said Steve Clark OSU’s vice president for marketing and university relations.
Heilig did not respond to a request for comment. Corvallis City Attorney Jim Brewer said he preferred to wait until the appeal period ended before commenting.
The petitioners brief cited 10 assignments of error in the council action, including a lack of public notice, using land development code language based on an expired campus master plan, the incompatibility of the project with the neighborhood, the way the formal findings were prepared, concerns about the rent that would be charged, failure to comply with OSU’s parking standards, failure to consider another site, reliance on a questionable study on student housing, not considering the existing supply of campus land and wetland disclosure issues.
Heilig and Marek, both Corvallis-based attorneys, represented themselves during oral arguments. The city of Corvallis did not participate. OSU, in its role as intervenor-respondent, was represented by Steven Hultberg and Zoee Lynn Powers of the Bend firm of Radler, White, Parks and Alexander.
The board clearly had trouble understanding the concerns of Marek and Heilig, noting that the fourth assignment of error “is difficult to understand” and referring to the ninth assignment of error as “exceedingly difficult to follow.”
The university, which is divided for planning purposes into nine sectors, applied to the city to move 95,000 square feet of development space from Sector B in the center of campus to Sector D at the east end of campus at the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Ninth Street. If the sector swap was approved OSU would then build a 290-resident dorm for upper division and graduate students that would consist of a three-story building facing Ninth and a four-story, L-shaped structure at the corner of 11th and Madison.
Backers of the proposal cited the need for on-campus student housing. Opponents wanted to preserve the open space at that end of the campus while also citing parking and traffic issues.
City approval was required to make the change, but the case took a tortuous path.
On Aug. 5, 2019 the council voted 4-3 to reject the OSU proposal, with Jan Napack (Ward 1), Charles Maughan (Ward 2), Barbara Bull (Ward 4) and Charlyn Ellis (Ward 5) voting "no." Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Nancy Wyse (Ward 6) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9) voted to approve the plan. Ed Junkins of Ward 8 was absent and Bill Glassmire’s resignation for health reasons from his Ward 7 seat was announced that night.
Two weeks later on Aug. 19 during what is usually a routine vote on “formal findings” in the case Junkins was on hand to cast a fourth “yes” vote, knotting things at 4-4. Mayor Biff Traber, who only votes to break ties, then cast the dramatic fifth yes vote to reject the findings.
On Sept. 16 new formal findings, this time noting council approval of the plan, passed 5-4 with Traber again breaking the tie. But that vote had to be affirmed by a second reading because it was not unanimous. So on Oct. 6 the same 5-4 margin merged, with Traber again breaking the tie. In his remarks on his vote Traber cited the need for the housing and the appropriateness of the location.
On Oct. 18 the city received a notice of the appeal to LUBA.
