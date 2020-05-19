OSU wins another round on dorm project

Caldwell Farms

On May 11 the state Land Use Board of Appeals ruled 2-0 affirming the city’s denial of an annexation agreement for the Caldwell Farms property along Southwest West Hills Road.

The decision was written by LUBA Chair Michelle Gates Rudd. She was joined in the 2-0 vote by Melissa Ryan. Board member H.M. Zamudio did not participate in the decision.

Developers hope to build housing on the 16.45-acre Caldwell Farms property, which currently is being used for grass seed farming. The Corvallis City Council denied the annexation agreement, which had been negotiated by city staff and the developers, on Sept. 16, 2019.

The appeal to LUBA noted three assignments of error. Rudd and Gates ruled against the developers on two of the assignments and “preserved” the third, with the upshot being LUBA’s affirmation of the city decision.

The petitions have 21 days from the date of the decision to take the case to the Oregon Court of Appeals.

Annexations

On May 13 the Oregon Court of Appeals rejected a challenge from Corvallis, Philomath and the League of Oregon Cities to a 2016 state law that limited cities’ ability to forward annexation issues to the voters.