OSU will 'most likely' require booster shot

Vaccinations at OSU 01

People lined up for two blocks on Thursday December 16, 2021 for shots at the OSU Alumni Center. The clinic was held by Benton County.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

Oregon State University will “most likely” require a coronavirus booster shot for students, staff and faculty when eligible, according to a statement sent out Monday, Dec. 20.

“The best way you can help is by becoming vaccinated and getting a booster shot,” Provost & Executive Vice President Edward Feser wrote. “Please be aware that while presently not a requirement, it is likely OSU will require all employees, as well as students engaged in on-site learning, to obtain the booster, as an appropriate follow-up to the university’s vaccination requirement.”

The statement followed the University of Oregon's Monday announcement that it would require the booster shot for students, faculty and staff as soon as they are able to receive it.

Individuals are eligible for the booster six months after receiving their last dose of Pfizer or Moderna, and two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

OSU is monitoring the spread of the Omicron variant and has determined that current vaccines coupled with a booster shot provide significant protection from the virus, according to the statement.

The university also asks that those who are not vaccinated but are compliant with OSU’s vaccination program through an exemption get vaccinated if they are medically able to do so.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_. 

