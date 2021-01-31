OSU wave lab set to increase experiment capabilities with $4.9M grant renewal

The experiment Friday gathered data on the force of large waves on bridge supports, which Lomonaco said have been frequently damaged in natural disasters. The experiment was conducted in the wave flume portion of the facility.

“The structure you see is just a portion of a larger structure that is being simulated,” Lomonaco said, saying the experiment was the first of its kind and was led by Barbara Simpson, assistant professor of civil and construction engineering.

Lomonaco was quick to note the research would not be possible without the continued support from the National Science Foundation, the university, the scientific community and the hard work of everyone involved with the facility.

“There is not only me around here,” Lomonaco said. “There is a number of people in support.”

The original grant from the National Science Foundation was for $3.8 million in 2015 as part of the Natural Hazards Engineering Research Infrastructure.

“We’re really excited to have received the renewal award and are looking forward to hosting more projects from researchers across the country and here at OSU,” said Dan Cox, Oregon State civil engineering professor and the award’s principal investigator, in the press release announcing the renewal. “With this award, we get to continue having an impact on graduate, undergrad and K-12 education. We’re proud to be at the center of the coastal engineering universe.”

