OSU virus testing program heads to Hermiston

Oregon State University has expanded its coronavirus testing operation to include the Umatilla County city of Hermiston.

OSU will be conducting testing in Hermiston this weekend. The university received a request for assistance from the Oregon Health Authority and Umatilla County Health because of outbreaks in county workplaces.

Hermiston, the largest city in northeastern Oregon at just over 18,000 people, is the first in the area to participate in the OSU testing project, which is called Team-based Rapid Assessment of Community-Level Coronavirus Epidemics (TRACE). Teams will visit 240 to 360 randomly selected residences throughout Hermiston and seek to collect as many as 400 to 500 test samples from participating city residents.

The OSU team also will analyze the wastewater in Hermiston and nearby Boardman for the presence and concentration of the coronavirus.

The TRACE program began in Corvallis the weekend of April 25-26 as a partnership between five OSU colleges and the Benton County Health Department and continued in Corvallis on three other weekends.