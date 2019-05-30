In a show of solidarity, two unions that have separate beefs with Oregon State University administrators joined forces to hold a lunchtime rally on Thursday at Weatherford Hall, one of the most iconic buildings on the Corvallis campus.
Well over 100 people turned out for the event organized by the Coalition of Graduate Employees, which represents some 1,100 student workers, and Service Employees International Union Local 083, which represents around 1,300 classified staff. Members of United Academics of OSU, the university’s newly organized faculty union, were also on hand to show support.
The rally was held against the backdrop of significant belt-tightening at Oregon State, which slashed $7.5 million from this year’s budget and may be facing additional cuts next year in the face of stagnant support from the Legislature. The university’s Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote today on the budget for 2019-20.
Many of those in attendance wore T-shirts announcing their union affiliation and sported buttons with slogans such as “Give Us an Ed Raise” or “Workers and Students Are In It Together” as they lined up for a free lunch of burgers and brats provided by the SEIU.
The graduate students were there to protest the impacts of the university’s new “responsibility centered management” budget model and a series of austerity measures that have led to some classes being eliminated while others pack in larger numbers of students. As a result, the union says, some graduate teaching assistants are shouldering growing workloads and others could lose their assistantships altogether.
Meanwhile, the service employees' union is objecting to the university’s position in contract negotiations. For instance, while the union is calling for a 10% pay raise and regular step increases, the administration wants a 0.5% pay hike in the second year of a new contract and a freeze on step increases for the life of the contract. The two sides also differ on insurance premiums, protection against cuts to retirement benefits, vacation caps and other issues.
Speaking through a bullhorn, SEIU Local 083 President Leonora Rianda fired up the crowd by contrasting the high cost of living in Corvallis with the stagnating wages and growing workloads of classified workers and student employees.
“It’s time to start talking back. Let’s talk back, let’s talk loud and let’s be angry,” she said.
“Let’s show management that we’re together in this.”
Fellow union officer Deborah Carroll, who works in the campus library, was even more adamant.
“If you want justice, stand up and fight for yourself,” she said. “This campus is too laid-back! If you don’t fight for yourself, they’re just going to screw you!”
Several members of the grad students’ union then took their turn with the bullhorn, sharing stories of struggle as they try to make ends meet on limited pay while juggling a full-time class load with heavy teaching responsibilities.
Union member Lzz Johnk couldn’t hold back the curse words as she talked about the disparities between administrators earning six-figure salaries and students who can’t afford food or rent.
“If there’s a (freaking) food bank on your campus or students who don’t have housing, that’s (messed) up,” she said.
Grad student Sam Burns, a union steward in the Department of Applied Anthropology, said people have told him he’s greedy for demanding more pay.
“Right,” he said. “I’m so greedy I believe I should be able to pay my rent every month.”
Burns read from a three-page list of grievances compiled by CGE in regard to the university’s new budget model and the cuts being made across campus, drawing jeers from the audience when he talked about rising workloads, stagnant pay and looming layoffs.
Onlookers cheered when he laid out the union’s demands, including a move away from the new budget model, smaller class sizes and salary cuts for high-paid administrators.
Burns then handed the document to Senior Vice Provost Susan Capalbo, who was attending the rally as the administration’s representative.
“We support employees and value them,” she told a reporter. “Graduate students and classified (workers) are critical to our objectives and our mission.”
Rianda wrapped things up by asking audience members if they were ready to go on strike if need be, drawing the loudest cheers of the day.
“That’s what I wanted to hear,” she said.
“We don’t want to do that,” she added, “but we will if we have to.”