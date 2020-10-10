OSU trustees to discuss revised budget

• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a goal-setting work session at 9 a.m. via videoconference. The public can observe the proceedings online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/582403925 or listen in by phone by calling 1-646-749-3122, access code 582-403-925 #. Discussion topics will include the county’s COVID-19 response, the local option levy, goals and objectives for the courthouse and a possible restructuring of parks and fairgrounds administration. A performance evaluation of the county administrator will be conducted in executive session.

Wednesday

• The Corvallis Mixed Use Departmental Advisory Committee meets remotely at 5 p.m. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2777883552205857296. This is the fifth meeting of the group charged with developing new standards for properties zoned for mixed use. Committee members are scheduled to discuss community survey results, preliminary concepts, and development standards.

• The Albany City Council meets remotely at 7:15 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or call 1-646-749-3129 and use the access code 491-970-829. Councilors will hold two public hearings, one on the sale of property for the Cumberland Church community center project and one on accessory dwelling unit development code text amendments.

