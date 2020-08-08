You have permission to edit this article.
OSU trustees to discuss reopening

Oregon State University’s plans for reopening fall term will be one of the discussion topics during a virtual meeting of the OSU Board of Trustees next week.

The trustees will meet via videoconference from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Also on the agenda will be proposed new academic programs in supply chain and logistics management, artificial intelligence and bioengineering; the Fairbanks Hall renovation; and updates on the budget, formation of a campus police force and efforts to advance support for Black students, faculty and staff.

Members of the public can listen to the meeting on the phone by calling 888-475-4499 and using meeting ID number 655 466 888. Links for livestreaming the meeting or joining it via Zoom are available online at https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/trustees/meetings.

