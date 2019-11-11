The Oregon State University Board of Trustees will meet in executive session at the Oregon Garden in Silverton today and Wednesday to consider employment of the university’s next president.
Unlike most of the group’s meetings, these will not be open to the public. Oregon law allows a public body to meet behind closed doors for certain specific reasons, including discussion of potential hiring decisions.
There will be a public session from 5 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to consider delegating to Chair Rani Borkar the task of negotiating an employment contract with the university’s next president.
The board is looking for a successor to OSU President Ed Ray, who plans to step down on June 30 after 17 years at the helm.
A presidential search committee sifted through 68 applications for the position, then narrowed the field to 12 semifinalists. After interviewing the semifinalists, the committee made its recommendations to Borkar, who selected four finalists.
Those four candidates were then interviewed by a 26-member stakeholder committee, which ranked them according to how well they fit a presidential profile created in part with input from a series of public listening sessions.
So far, none of the candidates for the job has been publicly identified. In a break with past practice, the OSU Board of Trustees chose to follow a confidential application process out of concern that some highly qualified candidates might not apply if their identities were made public.
The meetings will be held in the Lotus Conference Room of the Oregon Garden Resort, 895 W. Main St. in Silverton.