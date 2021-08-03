OSU trustees OK wellness center deal, link up with Samaritan

Although the lease agreement that the trustees signed off on was so complete that it included that Samaritan will pay OSU for each key card for building entry and identified exactly how many parking spaces will be part of the deal, Clark noted that significant work remains.

“What happened today,” Clark said, “is that the board agreed to the terms that will be included in the detailed lease, which now will be written, negotiated within those terms, agreed to, and eventually signed.”

The final document, Clark said, likely be “40 to 70 pages long and include many conditions or details spelled out in legal terms.”

In other action at the two-hour session trustees:

• Approved a new bachelor’s program in contemporary music industry.

• Split the School of Arts and Communication in the College of Liberal Arts into two schools, one on communication and the other on visual, performance and design arts.

• Approved to the construction stage a capital project to upgrade the seawater distribution system at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport.

• Approved adding Gayle Fitzpatrick of Lake Oswego and Maria Chavez-Haroldson of Corvallis to the pool of candidates for two anticipated future vacancies on the board. Gov. Kate Brown will make the final decision on board additions. Fitzpatrick and Chavez-Haroldson bring the total candidate pool to six individuals.

