OSU trustees OK wellness center deal, link up with Samaritan

Oregon State University and Samaritan Health Services have moved closer to an agreement in which the university and the medical group will team up on a new wellness center at OSU.
The university’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously at Tuesday morning’s remote meeting to authorize interim President Becky Johnson to negotiate with Samaritan on the final lease document.
The new wellness center, which will serve OSU students and employees as well as general community members, will be built at Reser Stadium, which is planned for a renovation that also will include a campus welcome center.
OSU’s current student health services unit is at Plageman Hall, which will be used for university education, research and outreach purposes, said Steve Clark, OSU’s vice president for marketing and university relations.
Key terms of the agreement that were ratified Tuesday by the board include:
• OSU and Samaritan will share tenancy of the new building, with Samaritan paying monthly rent for its share.
• The building will be four stories, with OSU and Samaritan sharing the first floor and Samaritan hosting a primary care/urgent care facility on the second floor. OSU’s student health services will be on the third and fourth floors.
• The lease is tentatively set for 20 years with Samaritan holding an option to extend the deal to 30 years.
• Samaritan will pay $3.25 per square feet of rentable space per month. The rate will rise with inflation, but only 1% to 4% annually, depending on the consumer price index.
• The new facility, which is planned to be 32,000 square feet, is scheduled to open July 1, 2023, which is the same timeline for the rest of the Reser project.
The agreement was approved by the OSU board without discussion, although trustees discussed the matter for nearly 40 minutes in an executive session (no members of the public allowed. No members of the public chose to address the issue during the comment period.
Julie Manning, a trustee as well as a vice president at Samaritan, recused herself from the wellness center discussions.
“This project will provide us with more comprehensive and expanded medical care for students, staff and the community,” said Mike Green, OSU’s vice president for finance and administration.
Rani Borkar, chair of the board, called the wellness center “an outstanding example of community partnerships. I’m really excited about this project.”
“This project provides a unique opportunity for us to co-locate services that complement and enhance what’s currently available on campus,” said Doug Boysen, Samaritan’s president/chief executive officer. “The clinic’s convenient location near Reser Stadium will also provide an additional health care option for the general community.”
Although the lease agreement that the trustees signed off on was so complete that it included that Samaritan will pay OSU for each key card for building entry and identified exactly how many parking spaces will be part of the deal, Clark noted that significant work remains.
“What happened today,” Clark said, “is that the board agreed to the terms that will be included in the detailed lease, which now will be written, negotiated within those terms, agreed to, and eventually signed.”
The final document, Clark said, likely be “40 to 70 pages long and include many conditions or details spelled out in legal terms.”
In other action at the two-hour session trustees:
• Approved a new bachelor’s program in contemporary music industry.
• Split the School of Arts and Communication in the College of Liberal Arts into two schools, one on communication and the other on visual, performance and design arts.
• Approved to the construction stage a capital project to upgrade the seawater distribution system at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport.
• Approved adding Gayle Fitzpatrick of Lake Oswego and Maria Chavez-Haroldson of Corvallis to the pool of candidates for two anticipated future vacancies on the board. Gov. Kate Brown will make the final decision on board additions. Fitzpatrick and Chavez-Haroldson bring the total candidate pool to six individuals.
