The Oregon State University Board of Trustees will hold three days of meetings this week at the Corvallis campus, beginning with a retreat today.
The retreat, which is open to the public, will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the loge area of Reser Stadium, 660 SW 26th St. Board members will discuss the assumptions underlying the university's 10-year financial plan and strategies to address some of the challenges facing higher education.
Thursday will be reserved for committee meetings.
The Executive and Audit Committee will meet from 8 to 10 a.m. in the Horizon Room of the Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way. Agenda items will include a report from the Office of Audit, Risk and Compliance, a performance review of the university president and the committee's 2020 work plan.
The Finance and Administration Committee will meet from 10:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Memorial Union Multipurpose Room to discuss financial reports, a 2020 work plan, amendments to the Public University Fund investment policy, a variety of capital projects and the athletics financial stability plan.
The Academic Strategies Committee will meet from 10:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Horizon Room of the Memorial Union to discuss establishing new academic programs in biological data sciences and music studies and shutting down an existing program in applied physics. The panel will also discuss its 2020 work plan, lab safety, faculty affairs, and global engagement and internationalization.
On Friday, the full board will meet from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Horizon Room of the MU.
The agenda will include an update on the presidential search, the president’s performance review, decisions regarding multiple capital projects and a vote on Public University Fund investment policy amendments. In addition, the board will consider its 2020 work plan, hear a report on advancing equity, inclusion and social justice, review board governance and hear a legislative update.
The board will also hold an executive session to conduct deliberations regarding labor negotiations.