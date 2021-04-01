OSU, trustees maintain support of acting president, vice president despite lawsuit

Kuo’s complaint says Comer used his influence to pressure Feser and Capalbo to retaliate against her with the threat of revoking donor money.

Steve Clark, OSU's vice president of university relations and marketing, disputed the allegations.

Clark said the OSU Board of Trustees was unaware of the lawsuit when it appointed Feser as acting president last week, but has since been notified. Clark said he believed the board still feels confident in its selection.

“I don’t know that (board chair) Rani Borkar is available, but you can be assured that I think that she would say this with respect to this lawsuit: the board feels that it’s best left to the legal process,” Clark said Wednesday when asked to arrange an interview with Borkar for this story. “And the legal process in the United States allows claims of wrongdoing and defenses against allegations to be made and considered without prejudice. The board is very supportive and confident in the acting president and their appointment, and it’s very supportive of the legal process of this state and the nation … to do otherwise would be to prejudge, and that’s not the style of this Board of Trustees.”

Clark said Feser and Capalbo would not comment for this story, per university policy. He also confirmed Borkar would not be available for an interview.