OSU trustees break silence on F. King Alexander's involvement in LSU Title IX scandal

Victor Reyes, UAOSU secretary and INTO OSU instructor, said the union felt it was important to speak truth to power.

“If the Board of Trustees and our president are unwilling or incapable of accepting accountability, we need them to understand that this is unacceptable from our perspective,” Reyes said. “It’s important for us that we let our community know that we stand with survivors of sexual harassment and assault.”

Reyes described the response from the university as “mediocre,” saying the lack of response from the Board of Trustees since Alexander was more directly tied to the unfolding scandal is unacceptable.

“Alarmingly, you, as the Board of Trustees have yet to publicly acknowledge the depth of the problem created by this hire (of Alexander),” the Wednesday letter said.

The letter, signed by UAOSU President Kathleen Stanley on behalf of the executive council, also listed questions for the board pertaining to Alexander’s hire.

