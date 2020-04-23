OSU tries out virus-testing process

Oregon State University’s pilot project of door-to-door coronavirus testing has made its first foray into Corvallis neighborhoods.
A “training” mission took place last weekend, with 20 homes being targeted. Residents of 17 of the homes agreed to be tested, said Charlie Fautin of the Benton County Health Department at a Thursday briefing on the city/county response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Fautin said he was pleased at the high percentage of those who agreed to be tested. This weekend the project moves into half-scale operations with perhaps as many as 500 tests. Eventually the project will be in the neighborhoods Friday through Tuesday, with up to 1,000 tests scheduled to be administered.
Fautin said he expected results from the OSU tests five or six days fter they were administered and that with each positive test the county will conduct “contact tracing” to try to discover who else might have been infected.
Fautin said his department is boosting staffing for the follow-up work.
“It can be up to 15 people,” Fautin said. “There is quite a lot of work involved.”
Here is a look at other developments discussed at the weekly briefings, now in their fourth week:
• The county is working with the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) on getting approval for funding to pay for hotel and motel rooms for COVID-19 cases and other high-risk medical cases. Dannielle Brown of the Health Department said the county should receive an answer on the request by next week.
The city/county emergency operations center currently has five rooms at its disposal, but officials think more supply is needed.
• Corvallis Public Works Director Mary Steckel outlined steps her department has taken during the pandemic. Key goals, she said, were the transit service, waste water treatment and water production. The department has revamped its operations, going to a seven-day week and changing employees’ hours to conform to social distancing protocols.
Steckel said that water consumption has declined, mainly because OSU is virtually shut down and some other high-volume commercial accounts also are consuming much less water.
• Corvallis Fire Chief Ken McCarthy, one of the team leaders at the emergency operations center, said that the center has requested $985,000 in reimbursements from FEMA for city/county expenditures. The main expense to date is about $500,000 in personnel, with another $100,000 paying for laptop computers. The center expects to be reimbursed for 75% of expenses.
• McCarthy also noted that calls for service to Corvallis agencies are down about 25%, a drop he attributed to the closure of the OSU campus.
• The 100-minute session concluded with a lengthy discussion of homeless issues in Corvallis and the challenge of which initiatives should be handled by the City Council and which by the emergency operations center.
