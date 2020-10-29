OSU to work with UO, expanding coronavirus testing program to Eugene

Oregon State University is teaming up with the University of Oregon to expand OSU's COVID-19 testing program to Eugene next month.
The door-to-door TRACE Community project, which originated in Corvallis and has since expanded to Bend, Newport and Hermiston, will land in Eugene Nov. 7-8, the universities announced Thursday afternoon. TRACE researchers are also in the process of expanding wastewater testing to Eugene and Springfield.
“This collaboration demonstrates the combined strengths of both universities and their commitment to serve Oregonians, especially during this critical time,” said TRACE project leader and OSU professor Ben Dalziel in a news release.
Through TRACE, 30 Eugene neighborhoods will be visited by small teams — comprised of an OSU student, UO student and health professional — to give residents the option of self-administering a COVID-19 nasal swab test. They're prepared to test up to 600 people, according to the news release.
Tests are processed by the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and Willamette Valley Toxicology. Results should be available from five to 10 days after the weekend concludes.
The Lane County expansion is being funded by Springfield-based PacificSource Health Plans. TRACE has also received aid from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, the Oregon Health Authority, the OSU Foundation and the OSU Alumni Association in the past.
UO has a similar program to TRACE, known as the COVID-19 Monitoring and Assessment Program, or MAP. The program has a testing capacity of around 4,000 tests per week and has mostly focused on the campus community with some community-at-large work, according to the MAP website.
According to the announcement, the two universities' collaboration was at the request of Lane County Public Health.
“Lane County Public Health is grateful for the opportunity to work with our partners at OSU and UO to better understand how COVID-19 is moving through our community and in doing so, improve the overall health of Lane County,” said Lane County senior public health officer Patrick Luedtke in the release. “We count ourselves as fortunate to have the expertise and skill for this work in partners like UO and OSU.”
For more information on TRACE and MAP, visit trace.oregonstate.edu and coronavirus.uoregon.edu/map.
