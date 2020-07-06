OSU to resume COVID-19 testing in Newport

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State University plans to resume COVID-19 testing in Newport this weekend.

The OSU Team-based Rapid Assessment of Community-Level Coronavirus Epidemics (TRACE) found a suggested prevalence of 3.4% during testing June 20-21. The second round of door-to-door sampling in Newport will take place Saturday and Sunday.

The TRACE program began in Corvallis and Bend and was expanded to Newport after the positive tests of more than 120 workers at Pacific Seafood, which operates five processing facilities in the city. In Newport, university researchers are collaborating with Lincoln County Health & Human Services.

In the earlier Newport testing TRACE field teams collected samples from 336 of the households they visited, or 71%, across 30 neighborhoods. In all, the workers received samples from 569 people, and 13 tested positive for the virus. OSU’s modeling programs show that that those results suggest a 3.4% prevalence citywide.