OSU to require vaccine proof at events

Spectators planning to be on hand for Oregon State University’s home football opener Sept. 11 vs. Hawaii must provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test of the virus.
The university announced the new requirements Friday and noted that they include designated university events and activities such as athletic events, concerts and conferences.
The new policy is in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the significant transmission rate of the delta variant, university officials said.
OSU collaborated with the University of Oregon on its policy, with Oregon also announcing the new approach Friday. Both policies take effect Monday, but the restrictions will not be in place for this weekend’s Prefontaine Classic track and field event at Hayward Field in Eugene.
“OSU continues to collaborate with local and state public health officials to employ many public health measures — including face coverings and vaccination requirements for students and employees — and engage in proactive planning to support the university’s return to in-person and on-site activity for fall term,” said interim OSU President Becky Johnson in a statement released by the university.
“It is up to each one of us to contribute to wellness while we return to on-site learning and activities. I know we can do this together.”
Attendees at designated university events will be required to present their Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination record card, or a photocopy, photo, or mobile photo of the card. Cardholders must be at least two weeks beyond receiving their second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer or Moderna), or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Children under 12 do not need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test.
The proof of vaccination requirement complements OSU’s overall COVID-19 response, said Dan Larson, the university’s COVID-19 response coordinator and vice provost for student affairs.
“We continue to see strong engagement from OSU students and employees in efforts to help reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19,” said Larson, who added that 94% of OSU students are fully vaccinated.
“We now are asking our community members and fans attending events and athletics to join us in helping prevent viral spread. Wearing face coverings in indoor and outdoor public spaces, where physical distancing is not possible, and implementing OSU’s proof of vaccination requirements to attend university events and activities are necessary measures.”
Here is how the policy works:
For those who cannot provide proof of vaccination, documentation of a negative test taken within three days of the event also will be accepted. The test must be a SARS-CoV-2 viral test (nucleic acid amplification test or antigen test) with emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Home tests will not be accepted.
A test result must be in the form of written medical documentation (paper or electronic copy). The documentation must include: test result; type of test; entity issuing the result; and specimen collection date.
Proof of vaccination and documentation of a test result will require presentation of a driver’s license or another government-issued form of identification, such as a passport.
OSU officials noted that the new approach is in compliance with state and Benton County orders. Oregon’s statewide indoor mask requirement that went into effect Aug. 13 calls for attendees age 5 and older at designated university indoor events to be required to wear face coverings throughout the venue, including in seats, except when actively eating and drinking. In compliance with a Benton County ordinance approved Tuesday, members of the public attending outdoor events where 6 feet of physical distancing is not possible are required to wear face coverings.
The decision on which OSU events require documentation will be made by the university’s COVID-19 response coordinator in consultation with program leaders and local public health officials. In addition to athletic events, concerts and conferences, such events might include recreation centers, field trips and other experiential learning activities that present higher risk.
