OSU to require vaccine proof at events

Attendees at designated university events will be required to present their Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination record card, or a photocopy, photo, or mobile photo of the card. Cardholders must be at least two weeks beyond receiving their second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer or Moderna), or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Children under 12 do not need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test.

The proof of vaccination requirement complements OSU’s overall COVID-19 response, said Dan Larson, the university’s COVID-19 response coordinator and vice provost for student affairs.

“We continue to see strong engagement from OSU students and employees in efforts to help reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19,” said Larson, who added that 94% of OSU students are fully vaccinated.

“We now are asking our community members and fans attending events and athletics to join us in helping prevent viral spread. Wearing face coverings in indoor and outdoor public spaces, where physical distancing is not possible, and implementing OSU’s proof of vaccination requirements to attend university events and activities are necessary measures.”

Here is how the policy works: